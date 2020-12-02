Motorcycle run Saturday will collect toys for foster, at-risk children

Even during a global pandemic, Charlene Gutierrez and her team of volunteers are determined to pay it forward.

For the ninth consecutive year, they will collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to children in foster care and at-risk youth during the holidays. This year they hope to boost toy collections with the William G. Valenzuela Pay It Forward Toy Run on Saturday, Dec. 5.

“We have always done a Christmas party in honor of my uncle, William Valenzuela, and this year we decided to add the toy parade. He was a businessman who was very involved in the community. He was Man of the Year for the Tucson Hispanic and Tucson Metropolitan Chambers of Commerce and was very involved with the military, and he was Father of the Year and received many philanthropic awards. He grew up very poor in Tucson and felt it was the right thing to always pay it forward because of his success. We try to honor that,” said Gutierrez.

Last year, the event collected more than 3,300 toys and food baskets for children in foster care and students from Amphitheater School District and Tucson Unified School District, where Gutierrez worked for 40 years.