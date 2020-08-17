Motorcyclist, 19, dies in crash on Mount Lemmon Highway

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Mount Lemmon Highway on Sunday has been identified as Michael Iuro, 19.
A preliminary investigation showed Iuro "failed to negotiate a turn and collided with a guardrail," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Monday.
Deputies responded Aug. 16 around 8:45 a.m. to the crash scene at Milepost 6, which closed the highway for several hours.
Iuro, who was wearing a helmet, died at a hospital a short time later.
