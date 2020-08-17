You have permission to edit this article.
Motorcyclist, 19, dies in crash on Mount Lemmon Highway
Motorcyclist, 19, dies in crash on Mount Lemmon Highway

Rider was wearing helmet at the time of the crash, the sheriff's department said

  • Updated
A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Mount Lemmon Highway on Sunday has been identified as Michael Iuro, 19.

A preliminary investigation showed Iuro "failed to negotiate a turn and collided with a guardrail," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Monday.

Deputies responded Aug. 16 around 8:45 a.m. to the crash scene at Milepost 6, which closed the highway for several hours.

Iuro, who was wearing a helmet, died at a hospital a short time later.

