A man who was injured and taken to a hospital after a crash involving his motorcycle and a passenger vehicle Saturday night has died, police said.
Traffic detectives shut down northbound Alvernon Way near East Grant Road for several hours after 8:30 p.m. because of the crash, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman with Tucson Police Department.
According to witnesses, the motorist was westbound on Grant Road, then made a right turn on to Alvernon Way. As he traveled north, he moved into the median lane.
At the same time, a southbound passenger car was making a left turn across Alvernon Way at a break in the median. The two motorcycle and passenger car collided head-on causing the motorcyclist to be thrown from his motorcycle.
Witnesses at the scene performed CPR on the injured man when Tucson Fire Department units arrived, Dugan said.
The driver of the passenger car remained at the scene and it was determined he was not impaired. Speed does not seem to be a factor in the collision. No arrests have been made or citations issued.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.