Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on Tucson's southeast side

Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday in southeast Tucson, officials said. 

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Tucson police responded to reports of a fatal motorcycle crash in the 2900 block of South Rita Road, near the UA Tech Park and Target Distribution Center. 

Bobby Jack Tate, 33, lost control was riding a motorcycle southbound on Rita Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle, drove off the roadway and struck a tree, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. 

Tate was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police continue to investigate the incident and said speed was a factor in the crash. Tate did not have a valid driver's license or motorcycle endorsement, police said. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

