Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on Tucson's southeast side

A man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday in southeast Tucson, officials said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Tucson police responded to reports of a fatal motorcycle crash in the 2900 block of South Rita Road, near the UA Tech Park and Target Distribution Center.

Bobby Jack Tate, 33, lost control was riding a motorcycle southbound on Rita Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle, drove off the roadway and struck a tree, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Tate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident and said speed was a factor in the crash. Tate did not have a valid driver's license or motorcycle endorsement, police said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

