A motorcyclist died Saturday, days after sustaining injuries from a collision with an SUV on Tucson's north side.
On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to North Castro Avenue and West Laguna Street, northeast of North Oracle Road and East Glenn Street, for a report of a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Dale Foxworthy, 52, was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries three days later, the news release said.
Foxworthy riding his motorcycle southbound on Castro Avenue and started to make a westbound turn onto Laguna Street when he was struck by a westbound SUV that failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.
The driver of the SUV, Mickey Antonio, 38, remained on scene. Officers noticed signs of impairment and after conducting a DUI test determined Antoniowas under the influence, the news release said. He was booked into Pima County Jail for felony aggravated assault charges.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the department said.