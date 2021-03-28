 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in crash in central Tucson
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A motorcyclist died in central Tucson Saturday night, police said. 

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle in the 3300 block of Golf Links Road, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. 

Officers found Matthew David Burns, 34, in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Burns was riding a silver 2016 Harley-Davidson X1 1200 motorcycle westbound on East Golf Links Road then he lost control of the motorcycle during a curve, police said. Burns hit the median and was thrown from his motorcycle. 

Witnesses told police excessive speed was a factor in the crash, police said. The department continues to investigate. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

