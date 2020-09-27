Motorcyclist dies in crash on Tucson's north side Saturday

A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday night in north Tucson.

Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of North Flowing Wells and West Wetmore Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Jonathan Martinez, 23, the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Martinez was traveling eastbound on Wetmore when an SUV making a left turn at Flowing Wells crashed with the motorcycle. A 19-year-old male passenger and an 18-year-old female driver were transported to the hospital, the passenger with serious injuries and the driver with minor injuries, deputies said.

The department continues to investigate the incident.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

