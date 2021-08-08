Motorcyclist dies in crash on Tucson's southside

A motorcyclist has died after a collision on South Country Club Road on July 21, officials said.

Andre Jeanisse, 59, was identified as the motorcyclist and died Saturday from his injuries, Tucson Police said in a news release.

At 1 a.m. July 21, officers arrived at the 3400 block of South Country Club Road after reports of a serious-injury collision involving a motorcyclist, police said. Jeanisse was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police determined Jeanisse was traveling southbound behind a white 2017 Nissan Altima when the Nissan began making a right turn at a private residence. The Nissan then abruptly turned left onto the roadway and collided with Jeanisse.

The DUI unit determined the driver of the Nissan was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Police also noted that Jeanisse was not wearing a helmet and did not have a motorcycle endorsement associated with his driver’s license.

Detectives will present their findings to Tucson City Court for any charges/citations that may be issued, police said.