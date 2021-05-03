Motorcyclist dies in crash, Tucson police say

A Tucson motorcyclist was killed after striking a car that turned left in front of him, authorities said.

Steven Christopher Rohr, 19, died April 30 shortly after an 8 p.m. crash at East Grant Road at North Los Altos Avenue, the Tucson Police Department said.

Rohr's Kawasaki ZX600 was headed west on Grant when an eastbound Chevrolet Impala turned left to head north onto Los Altos, TPD said.

Rohr's motorcycle struck the rear of the car's passenger side. The Impala driver was not impaired and remained at the scene, police said.

Witness interviews and roadway evidence showed the motorcyclist was traveling at "excessive speed," and the Impala failed to yield when turning left, TPD said.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com.

