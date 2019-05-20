lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Authorities say a 21-year-old man died when his motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle on Catalina Highway at about 1 p.m. on Sunday near mile marker 15.

The road was closed on Sunday until about 7 p.m. while officials investigated the collision, said Deputy James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman.

No citations were issued, Allerton said.

Officials have not released the motorcyclist's identity or any more details about the cause of the collisions.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara