Authorities say a 21-year-old man died when his motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle on Catalina Highway at about 1 p.m. on Sunday near mile marker 15.
The road was closed on Sunday until about 7 p.m. while officials investigated the collision, said Deputy James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman.
No citations were issued, Allerton said.
Officials have not released the motorcyclist's identity or any more details about the cause of the collisions.
The investigation is ongoing.