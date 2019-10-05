A motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash with a Jeep on Tucson's east side Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at East 22nd Street and South Houghton Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department spokesman.
The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment, Dugan said.
The intersection will be closed until between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dugan said. Drivers to avoid the area while detectives continue to investigate.
No other information was available. This story will be updated.