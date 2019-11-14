A man died in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening at the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and North Alvernon Way, officials said. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department. 

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, Dugan said. 

Officers closed eastbound Broadway Boulevard at North Dodge Boulevard and northbound Alvernon Way at Broadway. The area has since reopened.

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

