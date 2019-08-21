The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash at the intersection of Golf Links Road and Kolb Road. 

 Tucson Police Department

A crash resulted in the death of the motorcyclist late Tuesday in Tucson's east side, officials said. 

Around 6 p.m., the Tucson Police Department responded to the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Kolb Road for a crash between a motorcycle and a passenger car.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department spokesman. Dugan reported the crash turned fatal shortly after 10 p.m. 

Officers closed the intersection for several hours while they investigated the incident. The intersection reopened around 10 p.m., though detectives were still finishing their on-scene investigation, according to Dugan. 

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. 

