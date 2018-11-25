A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon when police say he was unable to avoid a collision with a teen driver who crossed East 22nd Street in from of him.
Stephen Florio, 66, was riding his 1987 Harley Davidson west on 22nd Street about 2 p.m. when a 16-year-old driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla crossed in front of him northbound on South Fordham Drive, Tucson police said in a news release. The intersection is between South Wilmot and South Kolb roads.
Florio, unable to stop, laid the motorcycle on its left side and collided with the Toyota.
He died a short time after the wreck at Banner University Medical Center, police said.
The teen driver stayed at the crash scene and was cooperating with investigators, the release said.
The investigation continues.