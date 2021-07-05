 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Tucson's east side
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Tucson's east side

A 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a crash on the east side.

Derek Bruce Post was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 10:30 p.m. at South Kolb Road and East Kenyon Drive, just south of East Broadway, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.

Detectives determined Post was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson XL1200 south on Kolb Road. A 2015 Toyota Tundra was making a left turn from Kolb onto Kenyon, and Post's motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the Tundra, police said.

The driver of the Tundra remained on scene and was determined not to be impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Evidence determined that failing to yield making a left turn by the Tundra driver and excessive speed by Post were major contributing factors in the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued.

This is the eighth motorcyclist fatality this year in the city, compared to 16 at this time last year, according to Tucson police.

