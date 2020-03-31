Motorcyclist dies days after crash on Tucson's east side

A motorcyclist was killed on Tucson’s east side last week, officials say.

Magdi A. Nafeh, 63, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The crash happened just before midnight on Sunday, March 22, in the area of East Wrightstown Road and North Pantano Road.

Detectives were able to determine that Nafeh was eastbound on Wrightstown, approaching Pantano, according to a news release from Tucson police. A 2004 Ford Escape was westbound on Wrightstown, preparing to turn left onto southbound Pantano.

Nafeh and the Ford collided as the Ford was turning. Witnesses were unable to identify the color of the traffic signals at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said. Speeding doesn’t appear to be a factor.

No citations or charges have been issued.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

