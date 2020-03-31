You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Motorcyclist dies days after crash on Tucson's east side

Motorcyclist dies days after crash on Tucson's east side

lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A motorcyclist was killed on Tucson’s east side last week, officials say.

Magdi A. Nafeh, 63, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The crash happened just before midnight on Sunday, March 22, in the area of East Wrightstown Road and North Pantano Road

Detectives were able to determine that Nafeh was eastbound on Wrightstown, approaching Pantano, according to a news release from Tucson police. A 2004 Ford Escape was westbound on Wrightstown, preparing to turn left onto southbound Pantano.

Nafeh and the Ford collided as the Ford was turning. Witnesses were unable to identify the color of the traffic signals at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said. Speeding doesn’t appear to be a factor. 

No citations or charges have been issued.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News