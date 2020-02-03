Motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash on Tucson's east side

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after a crash on Tucson’s east side, officials say.
John Woodward, 32, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to a news release from Tucson police.
About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of South Kolb Road and East Vernice Street, near East Stella Road, for the crash. Detectives determined Woodward was “traveling at a high rate of speed” in the curb lane of southbound Kolb, police said.
An SUV was eastbound on Vernice and stopped at a stop sign at Kolb, police said. The SUV's driver made a right turn into the curb lane of southbound Kolb and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, police said.
The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Woodward was wearing a helmet, police said.
No charges or citations have been issued.