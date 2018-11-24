Two motorcyclists were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Broadway Boulevard in Tucson, authorities say.

Tucson police officers were dispatched to Broadway near Barraza-Aviation Highway for the serious crash after 3 p.m.

Police say the two injured people were on a motorcycle together before a crash with a second vehicle.

Officers have shut down Broadway from Euclid to 4th avenues due to the crash. Motorists should avoid the area.

No further information has been released. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1