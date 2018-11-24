Two motorcyclists were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Broadway Boulevard in Tucson, authorities say.
Tucson police officers were dispatched to Broadway near Barraza-Aviation Highway for the serious crash after 3 p.m.
Police say the two injured people were on a motorcycle together before a crash with a second vehicle.
Officers have shut down Broadway from Euclid to 4th avenues due to the crash. Motorists should avoid the area.
No further information has been released.