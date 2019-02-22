A motorist has died after a crash Friday morning on Interstate 19 near El Toro Road, officials say.
The driver, a man in his mid-30s, lost control of his small passenger vehicle due to icy conditions on the highway, at about 9:30 a.m., and was struck by a semi, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was ejected from the car. He wasn't wearing a seat belt.
The motorist was pronounced dead at UMC Banner Tucson. The driver of the semi was uninjured. There is no more information at this time.