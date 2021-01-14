 Skip to main content
Motorist killed after fleeing during highway traffic stop near Tucson
Motorist killed after fleeing during highway traffic stop near Tucson

Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A motorist who clashed with a state trooper who pulled him over on Interstate 10 was killed when he tried to run away, authorities said.

The lone male driver died at the scene of the Jan. 13 incident that shut down a section of the highway near Marana, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The driver was headed west on I-10 near the Pinal Air Park exit when he was pulled over for speeding around 10:30 p.m., the agency said.

The man “fought with the trooper as he attempted to flee on foot,” but he did not get far, DPS said.

“The suspect ran into the eastbound lanes of I-10 where he was struck multiple times and was deceased on scene,” the agency said.

DPS has not released the man’s name because his identity is still being confirmed.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AzStarConsumer

