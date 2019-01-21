A single occupant was ejected from a red pickup truck when the vehicle rolled over on State Route 90, near Huachuca City at about 7:45 Sunday night.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Officials closed both north and southbound lanes, with road closures in lower Huachuca City at Railroad Drive and at the intersection of highways 90 and 82, for several hours to conduct an investigation.
This investigation is on going. Authorities haven't yet released the name of the decease or cause of the rollover.