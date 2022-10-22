Motorist removing debris from road fatally struck in Marana

A man was struck and killed Friday night in Marana while trying to remove debris from the road, officials say.
Just before 8 p.m., the man, who was in his sixties, had pulled over along West Avra valley Road between Clayton Road and El Paso Gas Road after nearly hitting a dolly in the traffic lanes, Marana police said.
A passing car hit the dolly before the driver could remove it. A second vehicle then struck the man during another attempt to reach the dolly, police said.
The man was declared dead at the scene, police said.
