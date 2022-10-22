 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorist removing debris from road fatally struck in Marana

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was struck and killed Friday night in Marana while trying to remove debris from the road, officials say.

Just before 8 p.m., the man, who was in his sixties, had pulled over along West Avra valley Road between Clayton Road and El Paso Gas Road after nearly hitting a dolly in the traffic lanes, Marana police said.

A passing car hit the dolly before the driver could remove it. A second vehicle then struck the man during another attempt to reach the dolly, police said.

The man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

