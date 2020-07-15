Mount Lemmon, Sabino Canyon closed to the public till November due to flood risks

The highway isn’t likely to stay closed until November, “although we can’t be sure when it will open,” said James Allerton, a spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, which controls its access.

“Right now, we are in a fire situation,” Allerton said. “It’s closed due to fire and hazardous conditions up there. We need to make sure the road itself is safe. We will be working with county transportation to see that any hazards can be mitigated, like guard rails and making sure no trees are hazards to the road.”

About 15 sections of guardrails along the Mount Lemmon Highway were burned between milepost 17 just above the turnoff to Rose Canyon Lake and Milepost 24 before the road enters Summerhaven, said Bob Lane, division manager for maintenance and operations in the county transportation department.

They have been barricaded off to prevent cars or people from going into them, and should be repaired or replaced in a few weeks.

One longtime Sabino Canyon hiker, Janet Marcotte, said she is sad to see the canyon closed to the public for that long. But she understands the reasons why.