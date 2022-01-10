Mountain lion caught on trail cam on Tucson's west side

Arizona Game and Fish Department shared a photo Monday of a mountain lion seen near Gates Pass Area the morning of Jan. 8 as it traveled through a residential area.
Mountain lion sightings are frequently reported in the foothills surrounding Tucson, AZGFD said in a Twitter post.
The department said that while most sightings do not require further action, anyone who spots mountain lions can help AZGFD monitor their movement by calling 623-236-7201.
