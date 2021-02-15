'Mr. An,' Sam Levitz raise $130,000 for Easterseals Blake Foundation

Arizona Daily Star
“Mr. An” (Kwang C. An) and Sam Levitz paired up for their annual holiday donation drive in December and raised more than $130,000 for Easterseals Blake Foundation.
The holiday drive allowed people to visit Mr. An’s Teppanyaki Steak and Seafood restaurant to make a donation and enter a raffle to win a new sectional from Sam Levitz furniture store.
The goal was to raise more than $100,000 for the Easterseals Blake Foundation, with 100% of donations going to the charity.
The drive exceeded its goal for the nonprofit.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.