'Mr. An,' Sam Levitz raise $130,000 for Easterseals Blake Foundation

Sam Levitz, left, and “Mr. An” paired up for their annual holiday donation drive and raised $130,000 for Easterseals.

 Courtesy of Sam Levitz

“Mr. An” (Kwang C. An) and Sam Levitz paired up for their annual holiday donation drive in December and raised more than $130,000 for Easterseals Blake Foundation.

The holiday drive allowed people to visit Mr. An’s Teppanyaki Steak and Seafood restaurant to make a donation and enter a raffle to win a new sectional from Sam Levitz furniture store.

The goal was to raise more than $100,000 for the Easterseals Blake Foundation, with 100% of donations going to the charity.

The drive exceeded its goal for the nonprofit.

