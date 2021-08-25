Much at stake in Arizona lawsuit over school masks

At the heart of the dispute is how the state budget is adopted.

There are two main bills, one the "feed bill'' appropriating money to run various state agencies and the other a "capital outlay'' bill for construction projects.

But there also are a series of "budget reconciliation bills,'' designed to enact changes in state law and policy to conform with the spending plans.

The problem, according to Desai, is that the Arizona Constitution says each piece of legislation "shall embrace but one subject and matters properly connected therewith.'' The same provision requires each element of what is in each bill to be laid out in the title.

Desai wants the judge to void provisions in each of those bills that do not relate to the subject of the bill.

For example, the provision prohibiting schools from requiring masks is within a 231-page House Bill 2898, "appropriating monies, relating to kindergarten through grade twelve budget reconciliation.'' Masks have nothing to do with any of that, she said.