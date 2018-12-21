A Marana Unified School District bus driver has resigned after it was discovered that he brought beer onto a school bus.
The driver of bus No. 257 was outed on Dec. 14 after a district staff member saw photos online of what appeared to be multiple boxes of beer sitting in the bus’ doorway, according to a district press release.
The driver was off duty and on his way home when he brought the beer on board, a district investigation found. There were no students on the bus when the beer was present, and the driver did not transport any students after he purchased the alcohol.
District policy states that, “The manufacture, distribution, dispensing, possession, or use, on or in the workplace, of alcohol is prohibited.”
The workplace includes any school-related building or premise, including a district-owned vehicle.