MVD limits in-person visits to essential services by appointment-only

A worker assists a motorist at the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division Regional Service Center at 3565 S. Broadmont Drive. The department will only allow office visits to those with appointments starting Monday, March 23. 

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Motor Vehicle Division is limiting office visits to people who have set appointments starting Monday.

The changes come after Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order March 19 that extended the expiration date of all driver’s licenses, to ensure that anyone 65 and older does not have to visit a Motor Vehicle Division office for a renewal. Licenses or permits that expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 will be extended for six months. MVD will automatically update records to reflect the changes, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Two-thirds of MVD services are available online at ServiceArizona.com. Walk-in customers will be redirected to services available online or by phone, or will be asked to make an appointment if necessary, the department said.

Starting Monday, a new statewide customer service line, 602-712-2700, will be available between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to assist people who need to access MVD services remotely.

First-time driver license services, including photos, road testing, some written testing, commercial driver license testing and some out-of-state title services require an in-person visit.

For appointments for in-office services, call the new customer service line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

