Pima County Library’s Writer-in-Residence program continues with mystery author J.M. Hayes.
The program is open to writers of any experience or genre in need of assistance, whether it’s publishing advice, help overcoming writers block or an extra set of eyes on a draft.
Hayes is available at the following Pima County Library branches:
- Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr. — Tuesdays, 3:30 to 6 p.m., through July 30. Call 594-5580 to register for a 30-minute appointment.
- Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave. — Tuesdays, noon to 2:30 p.m., starting May 14 through July 30. Call 594-5580 to register for a 30-minute appointment.
He will also offer three workshops:
- Opening Line and Paragraphs: Writing to Hook Readers on Page One — June 13, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Road
- To Die Laughing: Effectively Combining Humor and Suspense — June 27, 10 a.m. to noon, Oro Valley Public Library
- The Art of Writing: Exercises to Stretch Writing Skills — July 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Titles Hayes is known for include “Prairie Gothic” and “Server Down.” His newest book is “The Spirit and the Skull.”
The Writer-in-Residence Program is made possible by the Arizona State Library, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The program launched in May 2016. Since then, the library has had eight writers in residence, including Hayes.