Name of man found dead in Iron Horse Park is released
Tucson police have released the name of a man found dead last Thursday morning in Iron Horse Park.

A passerby called 911 around 9:45 a.m. on April 2 to report that a man appeared to be unconscious in the park near North 1st Avenue and East Broadway.

Officers who responded to the park where the snake bridge is located and found "signs of trauma" on the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The victim was identified by police as Casey Donald Wright, 50.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, a tip line where callers can remain anonymous.

No arrests have been made.

