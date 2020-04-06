Name of man found dead in Iron Horse Park is released

Tucson police have released the name of a man found dead last Thursday morning in Iron Horse Park.
A passerby called 911 around 9:45 a.m. on April 2 to report that a man appeared to be unconscious in the park near North 1st Avenue and East Broadway.
Officers who responded to the park where the snake bridge is located and found "signs of trauma" on the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Friday.
The victim was identified by police as Casey Donald Wright, 50.
The police department is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, a tip line where callers can remain anonymous.
No arrests have been made.
April's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: 415 Pima County cases, Holy Week services go online
Here's a look at April stories surrounding local coronavirus coverage. This collection will continue to be updated. To see stories from January through March, click here.
See day-to-day brief updates, such as closures and other changes, here.
If families are not following their court-ordered plan and cannot agree on temporary changes, the court will be available to make decisions "in the best interest of the children."
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 32,534 people have been tested statewide, with 4,476 tests in Pima County.
Many local churches indicate some form of live streaming Easter Day services.
We’re all stuck in our homes, places we might have considered sanctuaries until the day came when we were told not to leave.
Arizona already does little to intervene in cases like those covered by the new EPA policy.
In new filings Friday with the state Supreme Court, Attorney General Mark Brnovich urged the justices to delay any action on a bid by several groups to seek an exemption to laws that say initiative signatures need to signed in person.
This list of tips and links can help to get you through the COVID-19 crisis in southern Arizona.
Commercial truck driver Greg Aguirre is still working, hauling weekly shipments of pizza dough and toilet paper from Los Angeles to Houston. B…
Pima County health officials reported another coronavirus-related death and 46 new cases Sunday afternoon, the department website says.
Tucson police and firefighters showed their appreciation for hospital workers Sunday and Monday morning.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona are now at 2,269, with 372 of them in Pima County, according to the statewide tally released Sunday mor…
Tucson-area providers see signs people are withdrawing rather than reaching out to deal with the anxiety of coronavirus isolation
A list of Tucson restaurants, updated daily, offering special deals for takeout and delivery.
Missing prom and graduation ceremonies may seem trivial compared to the devastation unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic, but for Tucson teens, it's a loss of lifelong memories.
There have been twelve reported coronavirus-related deaths in Pima County since March 23.
Tucson-based Paradigm Laboratories has partnered on a new test for COVID-19, while ARCpoint Labs offers a test to show if a person has recovered.
University of Arizona dorm employee tests positive for coronavirus; students advised to watch for symptoms
Students living in the University of Arizona's Colonia de la Paz dorm have been told to watch for symptoms after an employee tested positive f…
The Border Patrol has been quickly expelling migrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border since last month in an effort they say is inten…
A domestic abuse hotline here reports an uptick just days into local and state emergency orders that are keeping more people home.
Governor Ducey said it will provide expanded care in the areas of mental health as well as legal, food, and other services for low-income Arizonans.
The free $10 is being added to each gift card sold to support the various downtown Tucson businesses during the pandemic.
Across the country viewing of homes for sale are down — both due to social distancing and hesitation to make a major purchase.
The University of Arizona, local businesses and 'makers' rush to make scarce protective equipment with 3D printers and laser cutters.
Starting Monday, April 6, several Pima County shooting ranges will close.
The edict issued by Ducey Friday afternoon further narrows his original list of "essential services.'' It takes effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
"We’re here to help people meet the nutritional needs for their family," WIC's program manager said.
This is the fifth confirmed coronavirus case in Cochise County.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 24,673 people have been tested for coronavirus across Arizona, with 3,496 tests in Pima County.
With all the bars closed courtesy the coronavirus pandemic, Angel Perez is performing a mini concert for his neighbors — one of two live-streamed events he plans to play this week.
Governor's executive order says only someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus can get a limited supply with a doctor's prescription.
But Tucsonans are lauded for the kindness and support shown to help keep restaurants open.
About 800 Tucson call center workers still clocking in at the office weeks into coronavirus pandemic
Alorica said the company is exempt from stay-at-home orders because it handles calls for several "critical industries."
Runaway June, Ladies of the 80's and the free 4th Annual Waila Celebration will all be postponed.
The Theresa Lee Public Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court will remain open for essential services by appointment only.
The state's Department of Economic Security has had ongoing problems that prevent clients from calling DES customer service centers.
Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is also pursuing temperature screening at all Pima County facilities for employees and the public.
The number of confirmed cases in Arizona now sits at 1,598.
Border agents are fast-tracking migrants back into Mexico out of fear of coronavirus infection.
Both restaurants retooled their menus and cleaned their restaurants during several weeks break.
Startup SaiOx has developed a helium-oxygen breathing device that could help address the COVID-19 pandemic safer and at lower cost.
Bars, restaurants and nursing homes have closed or are practicing social distancing in Arizona. But group homes have received little guidance, putting people with intellectual disabilities at risk.
Fido can now get flea treatment by phone.
The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division is working with the Pima County Health Department to notify family members.
Pima County sheriff says deputies will try to educate public about requests to stay home, but will arrest egregious violators.
Those who don't need the money really ought to give it to or spend it on those who do need it in this coronavirus crisis.
According to the state health department, 21,058 people have been tested for coronavirus statewide, with 3,101 tested in Pima County.
Tucsonans who attend large gatherings during mandated social distancing requirements prompted by COVID-19 could be charged with a misdemeanor, Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a statement Tuesday.
Five experts from the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health will talk about best practices to control the spread of the virus today.
Congressmen Raúl Grijalva, Ruben Gallego and Tom O'Halleran were the latest Arizona leaders to call for the iconic canyon to be shut down.
How graduation will be celebrated is being left up to local school districts.
An unknown number of "non-essential" employees will be asked to stay home on leave until Gov. Ducey's statewide stay-at-home order is rescinded.
Health or medical volunteers can register for the Medical Reserve Corps. The county health department and faith-based groups are available to non-medical volunteers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.