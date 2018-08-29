The Pima Animal Care Center is currently running a "name your own price" adoption promotion.
According to a news release from PACC, the facility is currently home to 700 animals — 431 dogs, 243 cats, and 26 other animals.
The "name your own price" special begins today and will run through Sunday, Sept. 2. The price will cover the pet's spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, vaccinations, and a free vet visit.
There is still a $19 licensing fee if you're looking for a dog, however.
And if you're hesitant about adopting a dog, foster programs are also an option. Those looking to foster a dog can do so for as short as a few hours, the release says.
PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road and is open 12 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
PACC will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3, and on Wednesday, Sept. 12 for staff training.