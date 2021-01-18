NASA picks University of Arizona team to build small satellite with big mission

The faint clouds are thought to contain more matter than all the stars in the galaxies they surround, but researchers haven’t been able to directly observe them before, mostly for technological reasons.

“It’s been a known problem since the 1970s,” Vargas said.

Hence the name of the mission. Aspera is Latin for hardship or difficulty, he said, a reference in this case to the “problem of mapping this stuff” and the past efforts of other researchers to figure it out.

The name is also the beginning of a familiar and fitting Latin phrase — “Per aspera ad astra” — that means, "Through hardships to the stars."

Vargas said he and his team will spend the next few years finalizing their design and assembling their telescope — all while keeping their costs as low as possible. “It’s going to be built bottom up from the U of A,” he said.

The finished instrument will be smaller than a mini fridge. “You could fit it on your desk,” he said.

Spending cap also requires creativity

Once the satellite is done and approved for flight, the team will need to secure a “ride-share opportunity” to deliver it into low-Earth orbit, hopefully sometime in mid to late 2024, Vargas said.