National Book Festival in September goes virtual

The 20th annual Library of Congress National Book Festival is scheduled to be held Sept. 25-27. This year the festival will be held online.

Instead of regular stages as done in previous years, the festival will have virtual stages for the more than 120 authors, poets and illustrators. The stages will include: children, teens, fiction, genre fiction, poetry and prose, history and biography, science, family and food, and understanding our world.

The festival has announced the lineup of authors for this year’s festival with the theme celebrating American ingenuity.

The all-virtual festival will offer on-demand videos, live author chats and discussions.

Get all of the details on the festival at loc.gov/events/2020-national-book-festival and read the festival blog to get all of the details, see the author list and learn how to attend and personalize your experience. Go to blogs.loc.gov/national-book-festival to read the latest updates.

