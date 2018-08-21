PHOENIX — The Democrats don’t even have a gubernatorial nominee yet. But that hasn’t kept the Republican Governors Association from already spending more than $9.2 million trying to ensure Doug Ducey gets another term.
Virtually all of that was spent on commercials to attack David Garcia, who is competing against fellow Democrats Steve Farley and Kelly Fryer in the Aug. 28 primary election.
The latest campaign filings show Farley isn’t even on the Republican Governors Assocation’s radar, though Fryer did register a blip, as the group spent $12,950 to produce a commercial against her.
And as to pro-Ducey efforts? Those amount to less than $32,000.
RGA spokesman Jon Thompson said the national organization normally doesn’t talk about how it spends its money, which is generated through business contributions. But he did allow that much of it was based on Garcia’s standing as frontrunner among the Democratic contenders in polls.
The new spending on Ducey’s behalf is on top of $1.7 million the governor’s own campaign committee has spent. And he has a cushion, with $3.2 million in the bank.
Meanwhile, Ducey’s Republican foe Ken Bennett continued to struggle Tuesday to get the last of the 4,000 $5 donations that would qualify him for public funding for his bid in the GOP primary election.
The deadline to collect those was at midnight Tuesday night. Bennett said he was hopeful he would get in under the wire.
Even if he does qualify, that would entitle him to just $839,704. And he would have less than a week to use it up before the primary.
To date, Bennett’s campaign has largely been limited to social media and press releases.
On the Democratic side, Garcia collected slightly more than $1 million, with $881,000 in expenses.