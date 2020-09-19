National title at risk for slumping soaptree yucca north of Tucson

If 2020 is getting you down, you’re not alone. Even a champion is withering under the weight of this trying year.

The largest soaptree yucca in the United States used to stand stock-straight at the edge of a wash west of Oracle Road in Catalina, its unusually long, bristled stalk rising almost 30 feet in the air. Now the record-holding plant is seriously stooped, prompting experts and admirers to worry about its future.

Kim Roessler and his wife, Susan, can easily see the yucca from their house on Big Wash Overlook Place, about a half-mile away — or at least they used to be able to see it, before the top of the plant folded over.

The recent retirees from the San Diego area spotted the towering yucca after they moved into the neighborhood in 2019. Their interest in the plant only grew when it was featured last September in an Arizona Daily Star story about Arizona’s champion trees.

The Roesslers have hiked down to the yucca a half dozen times over the past year, usually stopping to take photos of it with 5-foot-4 Susan standing nearby for scale.

In late July, they noticed the stalk had begun to droop. When they went back early this month, the top of the plant was bent like a fish hook pointed at the ground.