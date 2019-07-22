A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Tucson until 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued the thunderstorm warning on Monday along with a flash flood warning until 7:15 p.m., a flood advisory until 8:30 p.m. and a wind and dust advisory until 9 p.m. in Pima County.
Power outages affected more than 1,500 customers throughout Tucson and Vail Monday evening.
The National Weather Service warned of 70 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail. The storms could cause significant damage to trees, mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings, the agency said.
The agency tracked a severe thunderstorm near the Davis Monthan Air Force base at 6:32 p.m. moving west at 25 mph.