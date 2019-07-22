Vehicles drive along South Park Avenue after a downpour Monday, around 6:45 p.m. The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning for Pima County until 11 p.m. Monday. 

 By Stephanie Casanova Arizona Daily Star

severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Tucson until 11 p.m. 

The National Weather Service issued the thunderstorm warning on Monday along with a flash flood warning until 7:15 p.m., a flood advisory until 8:30 p.m. and a wind and dust advisory until 9 p.m. in Pima County. 

Power outages affected more than 1,500 customers throughout Tucson and Vail Monday evening. 

The National Weather Service warned of 70 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail. The storms could cause significant damage to trees, mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings, the agency said. 

The agency tracked a severe thunderstorm near the Davis Monthan Air Force base at 6:32 p.m. moving west at 25 mph. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.