Nationally-lauded 1950s Tucson home is focus of preservation foundation's efforts

The Ball-Paylore House, near Tucson Boulevard and Grant Road, was recently acquired by the foundation, fearing that the home could be put on the market and potentially destroyed.

“We were concerned about what the future would be,” Clinco says.

‘JEWEL BOX OF A HOUSE’

Ball was a longtime University of Arizona librarian and Paylore was assistant director of the UA’s Office of Arid Lands Studies, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.

“They hired Arthur T. Brown to design a house that was progressive and visionary and really conceived for this climate,” Clinco says, calling the home a “jewel box of a house.”

Brown is said to have had a footprint in more than 300 projects around Southern Arizona, including unique designs such as the Faith Lutheran Church in Tucson and a Tubac home shaped as an airplane, archives say.

What’s especially different about the house is its early passive solar design, Clinco says.

The back of the home, which is actually a wall of windows, is oriented south, which helps keep harsh sunlight out on Tucson’s hottest days. The circular shape of the roof also helps deflects sunlight.