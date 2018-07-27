Shipt, a grocery delivery service, recently announced that they will be offering same-day delivery services from Safeway stores in the Tucson area.
More than 10 other cities, including Phoenix, were also added to Shipt's marketplace.
According to a news release from Shipt, the addition of new cities gives close to 11 million households access to groceries and household products.
Shipt says its products are delivered in as little as an hour.
Folks hoping to use Shipt in Tucson will receive a free 2-week trial and $15 off their first order. Membership is $99 per year, the release says.
While Shipt caters to everyone and is internet-based, there are several local programs that will deliver to seniors in Tucson.