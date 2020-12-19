Native American's Interior nomination thrills tribal leaders, activists across Arizona

On Thursday, after her nomination announcement, she tweeted, “Growing up in my mother’s Pueblo household has made me fierce. I’ll be fierce for all of us, our planet and all of our protected land.”

Activist stances concern ranchers

A discordant note about Haaland’s nomination came from Patrick Bray, a longtime Arizona cattle growers activist and now executive vice president of the Arizona Farm and Ranch Group, representing both industries.

Bray says he finds it sad that so much attention is being focused on Haaland and other Biden nominees’ ethnic backgrounds and skin colors instead of their qualifications.

“Whether she’s Native American or not doesn’t bother me. The question is, does she have the qualifications to run a major agency?”

Her activist stances concern Bray.

“We need to know that she’s going to work with those permittees that have to live and work out there and produce a product in this economy,” Bray said of ranchers whose cattle graze public lands. “If she can see that side, great. If she’s unable to, that’s going to be problematic.”

Grijalva said Haaland is well qualified for the secretary’s job.