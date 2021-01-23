Natural immunity might be slowing COVID-19, but Arizona is far from herd immunity

In recent weeks, Arizona and Pima County have seen a record surge in the rate of positive serology tests. These tests look for antibodies, which are specific proteins that fight off infections, to determine if someone has already been infected.

At the same time, COVID-19 cases recently dipped from one week to the next. And the percentage of positive diagnostic tests also fell for two consecutive weeks. Both metrics, however, still remain at high levels.

At face value, this is encouraging news. It suggests that relatively more people have been recovering from the virus while fewer people contracted it.

“I think that that’s a good sign,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer. “And I’m hoping that we continue in that vein. At the same time that we are vaccinating.”

Experts like Garcia, however, are cautions when interpreting the rate of positive serology tests.

“It’s probably accurate in the sense that ... more Arizonans have been infected and recovered. I think that’s an obvious statement that serology doesn’t necessarily need to help us answer,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health.

What experts really want to know is the percentage of Arizonans who are immune to COVID-19 and won’t become infected again, whether they achieved immunity from a vaccine or by recovering from an infection.

A slower spread

This tally would help them know when the state is approaching herd immunity.