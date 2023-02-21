A Navy sailor died on Sunday, Feb. 19, after a training accident in Marana, NavyTimes.com reports, citing information from the Naval Special Warfare Command.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst was assigned to a Naval Special Warfare East Coast-based unit, the article says.

The accident involved military free fall training, according to the article.

Ernst enlisted in the Navy in August 2009.

His awards and decorations included a Silver Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and three Combat Action Ribbons, NavyTimes.com reports.

"The Navy is investigating the incident and declined to offer additional comment pending a complete investigation," the article says.

Naval Special Warfare Command's mission is to: "Provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives," its website says.