Nearly 100% of Tucson employees comply with city vaccine mandate

Regina Romero Tucson Mayor Regina Romero thanked city employees for getting vaccinated.

Data shows that 10% of compliant city employees remain unvaccinated, however. Those workers received a medical exemption or religious accommodation, which is given to individuals who object to the vaccination “on the basis of sincerely held religious beliefs or practices.”

The actual rate of vaccination within Tucson’s workforce is around 90%, or about 3,500 of the city’s 3,900 employees. There were a handful of departments with 100% vaccination rates, including the City Manager and Public Defender offices.

Citywide, the number of employees who complied with the mandate took a sharp turn following the city council’s 4-3 decision on Oct. 19 to fire those who didn’t comply. At the time about 300 workers were out of compliance and previous penalties, like five-day suspensions, had failed to produce results.

Council members who voted against the motion raised concerns about the potentially devastating impact on city services that could result from firing so many employees at once. Many of the non-compliant workers were concentrated in key offices like the Tucson Police Department, where there was already a 12% shortage of active-duty sworn officers. The city’s 911 call center was also a hot spot and current staffing levels there are only at about 60% of what’s needed.