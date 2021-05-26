 Skip to main content
Nearly 120 graduate from Tanque Verde High School

  • Updated

Nearly 120 seniors graduated from Tanque Verde High School Tuesday night.

The graduates were accepted to more than 75 colleges and universities, and together amassed more than $7 million in scholarships and grants, district officials said.

The Class of 2021 valedictorians were Abigail Gahr and Arianna Velosa.

