Nearly 120 graduate from Tanque Verde High School

Nearly 120 seniors graduated from Tanque Verde High School Tuesday night.
The graduates were accepted to more than 75 colleges and universities, and together amassed more than $7 million in scholarships and grants, district officials said.
The Class of 2021 valedictorians were Abigail Gahr and Arianna Velosa.
