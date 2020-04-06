Nearly 130,000 Arizonans filed for initial jobless benefits last week, another record high
Nearly 130,000 Arizonans filed for initial jobless benefits last week, another record high

A person passes a temporary take-out only restaurant Friday, March 27, 2020, in Phoenix. Arizona is ramping up its unemployment insurance operations as it sees an unprecedented flood of new claims as the COVID-19 coronavirus staggers industries that are key to the state's economy. Arizona's food service industry employs about 230,000 people and an estimated 80% have been furloughed or laid off.

 Matt York / The Associated Press

The number of Arizonans out of work and seeking benefits hit yet another new record last week as the state economy continues to feel the effects of COVID-19.

New figures Monday from the state Department of Economic Security show there were 129,215 initial claims for the week ending Friday.

That compares with 88,688 the week before, 29,348 the week before that —and fewer than 3,000 the last week of February.

But it will be at least two weeks before any of these people see any checks.

It normally takes 14 days to process the applications and determine eligibility, said DES spokeswoman Tasya Peterson. In some cases, she said, it can take a week beyond that.

But Peterson noted that the benefits, when approved, are retroactive to the date of the application. And due to a recent change in Arizona law, there is no longer a one-week waiting period.

Less clear is how much people will get, at least initially.

Arizona law provides for those who lose their jobs through no fault of their own to receive half of what they were making. But there is a cap of $240 a week, the second lowest in the country.

Congress did approve legislation adding an extra $600 a week. But Peterson said her agency is still waiting for clear guidance from the U.S. Labor Department before increasing the size of the checks.

And that $600 boost only applies for the time between March 28 through the end of July.

In general, eligibility for unemployment benefits requires recipients to do at least four job searches a week.

But a change in state law, necessitated to get federal dollars, expands eligibility to cover those who cannot work because of COVID-19, whether because they have it, they have been furloughed, or they are at home taking care of someone because of the virus.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued a "stay-at-home'' order starting last week for all but essential workers, to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Arizona jobless claims in 2020

Jan. 4 / 3,132 / 17,991

Jan. 11 / 4,654 / 18,259

Jan. 18 / 4,152 / 18,421

Jan. 25 / 3,475 / 18,401

Feb. 1 / 3,087 / 18,854

Feb. 8 / 3,636 / 18,461

Feb. 15 / 3,538 / 18,516

Feb. 22 / 3,151 / 18,217

Feb. 29 / 3,086 / 18,137

Mar. 7 / 3,357 / 17,593

Mar. 14 / 3,844 / 17,595

Mar. 21 / 29,348 / 18,108

Mar. 28 / 88,688 / 26,381

Apr. 3 / 129,215 / 81,085

Source: Arizona Department of Economic Security

