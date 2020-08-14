Nearly 15% of Pima County residents have been tested for COVID-19

With a number of public testing sites now available in Pima County, nearly 15% of residents have been tested for COVID-19.

As of Friday, more than 166,000 county residents had undergone COVID-19 testing, representing 10% of the total tests performed throughout the state. More than 80% have been diagnosed using PCR tests, which are used to detect an active infection.

“We are at about 15% of county residents being tested, which is remarkable,” said Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer Francisco Garcia. “But as long as positivity and cases remain high we need to continue to push this intervention.”

The percentage of positive PCR tests has declined over the last several weeks, likely in part because of the broader range of people being tested. After peaking in April at 16% and June at 15%, the positivity rate declined to 7% last week. But with nearly 8,000 positive cases in July alone, more than the previous months combined, Garcia said the need for testing is still dramatically clear.

“Aside from mitigation measures, testing for COVID-19 remains one of the most important interventions that the county can support in order to control the pandemic,” said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “Our efforts in this area have been nothing short of Herculean and have resulted in some of the highest per-capita test coverage in the state. We continue to refine this strategy and push our laboratory partners to deliver timely actionable results.”