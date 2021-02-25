Nearly 41,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected for Pima County next week

Pima County is expected to have nearly 41,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive next week, the highest amount yet since the mass vaccination effort started here in December.

The county has been allocated 24,000 shots for its sites next week, according to Aaron Pacheco, communications manager for the Pima County Health Department, with an additional 16,380 slated for the state-run site at the University of Arizona.

The Health Department was forced to cancel and reschedule several thousand appointments last week because of shipment delays caused by extreme weather in other parts of the country.

New first-shot appointments will start to open up, Pacheco said, but first the focus is on getting second doses completed.

One area of focus is Green Valley, where 3,000 residents who received their first vaccine already will be offered second doses starting March 8.

Green Valley residents who registered in the state system for their first dose and have an email address on file will receive an email notification. Those who were registered at a vaccination site, or who do not have an email address on file, will be contacted by phone about a second shot appointment.

Those who have not been emailed or contacted by phone by Wednesday, March 3rd are asked to call the Green Valley Council at 520-848-4903. This line will not start to be monitored until 8 a.m. that day.

