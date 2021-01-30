Nearly one-third of Tucson K-12 staff have gotten first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

About 7,000 K-12 educators and staff in Tucson have gotten a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last couple of weeks.

The Pima County Health Department estimates that is close to a third of K-12 staff in the county. Based on the current pace of vaccinations at the University of Arizona and other vaccination pods in Tucson, another 7,000 to 10,000 K-12 staff could be vaccinated by the end of Friday, Feb. 5.

The county has changed the way it is allotting vaccines to school staff. Rather than the original plan of allotting a certain amount to each school district or school for prioritized staff, all school staff can make an appointment through the Pima County website, as appointments become available, for both the UA pod and the vaccination center at the Tucson Convention Center, says Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County's Health Director and Chief Medical Officer.

School staff should be able to make both their initial appointment and appointment for the second dose at the same time.

Any school staff who were waiting for their school district to submit their names for a vaccine appointment should go ahead and make an appointment through the county website if they have not yet received an email to make one, Garcia says.