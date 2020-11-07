Need for foster families rises as more Arizona children are being removed from home

A common example is domestic violence, when police might come across children in a home needing help, Faust said.

But Richard Wexler, executive director for the National Coalition for Child Protection Reform, said this is typical for Arizona, where he says high rates of poverty lead to a child removal instead of help being provided to the family.

“Arizona child welfare is responding to this crisis the way Arizona child welfare always responds to a crisis: Take the child and run,” Wexler said. “Some of the increase in alleged abuse may be real, but the track record of Arizona child welfare suggests most of it is due to the fact that there is now more poverty and Arizona routinely confuses poverty with ‘neglect.’”

The pandemic is “putting more stress on everyone — that’s why some small portion of the increase may be real,” Wexler said.

Mandated reporters who are led to think that children who are out of sight are being abused in “pandemic proportions” are going to be reactionary, Wexler said.

“Why do we rush to assume that for poor people in general, and poor nonwhite people in particular, the only way they’ll cope with it is to beat up their children?”