Need for volunteer drivers rises as Tucson seniors return to regular routines

Each trip would last two to three hours, and the driver has control over which ZIP codes they will pick up from. For the senior’s safety, everyone in the car is asked to wear a mask, and the driver should also wipe down the seat before each trip.

For longtime volunteer Jerry Kroninger, 86, his near-decade of service at ICS during his retirement have proved a rewarding experience.

Since moving to Tucson nine years ago, every Tuesday he and his wife have been delivering food to senior citizens through ICS’ mobile meals program, another service the organization provides. And for eight years, Kroninger has volunteered as a driver.

Kroninger said one instance he particularly found fun was regularly helping a woman with a wheelchair go grocery shopping up until she passed away at 98.

“I’ve known a lot of people, 90-year-old people, that have continued to live in their own places, in their own homes or apartments, because of the assistance they get from either repairing things in their home or bringing them meals or helping them in one way or another,” Kroninger said. “So I’m strongly in support of that.”

Kroninger said the most impactful part of the experience was the different people he’s been able to meet through volunteering.