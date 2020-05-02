Neighborhood story time; reminders from the past: Tucsonans share coronavirus experiences

We are all in this together. When times get tough, Tucsonans come together and help each other. That is what makes this big city with a small-town feel such a great place to live.

This weekly series shares what life is like for your fellow community members while sheltering in place.

Celebrating birthdays and waving from a distance

We celebrated Ralph’s 78th recently at home, alone with masks, and very grateful that we are still healthy.

Most people in our small community near Vail in southeast Tucson are staying home and waving only from a distance when passing on the street.

We’re finding lots of time to catch up on postponed projects like housecleaning, to obsess over the headlines and newscasts, and to worry about when this will all end, especially for those in financial straits.

— Marna Broekhoff

Past lessons help today

My mother, who is in her mid-70s, has been saying to us often, these recent weeks, that even having grown up through the chaos and aftermath of the Korean War, she could never have imagined our current worldwide lockdown.

While she has had her weekly routine of seeing her friends and volunteer work interrupted, she’s now learning how to sew face masks, and with what she’s been harvesting from the backyard garden, she’s been remembering ways her own mother used to cook things during wartime scarcity. She takes time to attend, via Zoom, her congregation meeting, sitting at our dining table, which has become her sewing center.